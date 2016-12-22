Beloved Golden State Warriors fan 'Sweetie' dies at 107

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:23 Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

0:41 DeMarcus Cousins praises Ty Lawson's toughness

4:47 An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

0:37 Coach Joerger responds to discipline of Cousins, time to move on

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways