Trio of top-four college basketball teams upset

MARQUETTE 74, NO. 1 VILLANOVA 72 – Marquette’s Jajuan Johnson, right, guards Villanova’s Eric Paschall during during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Tom Lynn
The Associated Press
NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85, NO. 2 KANSAS 69 – West Virginia forward Elijah Macon (45), guard Tarik Phillip (12), guard James Bolden (3) and guard Teyvon Myers (0) celebrate teammate Esa Ahmad’s dunk an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Ray Thompson
The Associated Press
TENNESSEE 82, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80 – Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) celebrates after the Volunteers defeated the Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
The Associated Press
MARQUETTE 74, NO. 1 VILLANOVA 72 – Marquette fans storm the court after defeating Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Tom Lynn
The Associated Press
MARQUETTE 74, NO. 1 VILLANOVA 72 – Marquette’s Katin Reinhardt shoots a three ball to tie the score against Villanova during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Tom Lynn
The Associated Press
MARQUETTE 74, NO. 1 VILLANOVA 72 – Marquette’s Luke Fischer shoots the ball over Villanova’s Jalen Brunson during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Tom Lynn
The Associated Press
NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85, NO. 2 KANSAS 69 – West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) takes a jump shot as Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) attempts to block him during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Ray Thompson
The Associated Press
NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85, NO. 2 KANSAS 69 – West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) drives to the basket while being defended by Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Ray Thompson
The Associated Press
NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85, NO. 2 KANSAS 69 – Kansas head coach Bill Self gives instructions to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Ray Thompson
The Associated Press
TENNESSEE 82, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80 – Kentucky head coach John Calipari could not believe an official’s call in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Mark Cornelison
Lexington, Ky. Herald-Leader
TENNESSEE 82, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80 – Kentucky’s Malik Monk slips on some water near the bench after a timeout, turning the ball against Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Mark Cornelison
Lexington, Ky. Herald-Leader
TENNESSEE 82, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80 – Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe (13) pulls his jersey over his head after missing a wide open layup against Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Mark Cornelison
Lexington, Ky. Herald-Leader