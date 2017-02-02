Basketball

February 2, 2017 6:53 AM

Watch Steph Curry assist dad Dell for deep three - ‘shooters can always shoot’

By David Caraccio

Dell Curry - the 52-year-old father of Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry - showed his range Wednesday before Golden State’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads Warriors past Hornets

Dell, who played for the Hornets and is currently an analyst for the team, took a pass from his son and banked in a deep 3-pointer. Then he let his son know he’s still got it. Take a look:

By the way, Dell Curry finished his 16-year career as a 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

