Watch Steph Curry assist dad Dell for deep three - ‘shooters can always shoot’

Dell Curry - the 52-year-old father of Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry - showed his range Wednesday before Golden State’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads Warriors past Hornets
Dell, who played for the Hornets and is currently an analyst for the team, took a pass from his son and banked in a deep 3-pointer. Then he let his son know he’s still got it. Take a look:
By the way, Dell Curry finished his 16-year career as a 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
Steph... to DELL... for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O— CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017
It's been that kind of night for the Currys... pic.twitter.com/o2QkSaRaEy— NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2017
