Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ win over the Clippers

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 133-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles:
2-5: The Clippers’ record since star point guard Chris Paul was knocked out of the lineup with a thumb injury.
3: Warriors who scored at least 20 points – All-Stars Stephen Curry (29), Kevin Durant (26) and Klay Thompson (21).
3: Steals by the Warriors’ Durant and Andre Iguodala and the Clippers’ Blake Griffin.
5: Consecutive victories by Golden State, which has won 11 of its last 12 games overall.
7: Warriors who scored in double figures.
Up high and down hard pic.twitter.com/Kgu4MmxehR— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) February 3, 2017
9: Consecutive wins by the Warriors against the Clippers.
9: Game-high rebounds by the Warriors’ James Michael McAdoo.
10: Assists by Durant.
11: Game-high assists by Curry.
15: Consecutive games with 20 or more points by Curry.
Stephen Curry: 15th straight game with 20+ points— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2017
Longest streak by Warriors player since Chris Mullin (91-92, 21 games)
via @eliassports
26: Consecutive games in which the Warriors have scored 100 or more points.
31: Game-high points scored by Griffin on 10-of-19 shooting.
Watch Blake flourish! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/BgrRLxKGyZ— NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2017
38: Assists by Golden State, compared to 24 by Los Angeles.
Warriors: 33rd game with at least 30 assists— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2017
Next-most: 9 (Spurs)
43-7: The Warriors’ NBA-best record.
The Warriors are 43-7 (7th to start 43-7 or better through 50).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2017
They started last season 46-4
53%: The Warriors’ shooting percentage (52 for 99).
152: League-leading dunks by the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.
200: Three-pointers made this season by Curry (who had three Thursday night), making him the first player in NBA history to have 200 or more 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons.
Stephen Curry has 2 3-pointers tonight— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2017
He missed his first 22 3-point attempts at Staples Center this season
