February 2, 2017 10:41 PM

Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ win over the Clippers

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 133-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles:

2-5: The Clippers’ record since star point guard Chris Paul was knocked out of the lineup with a thumb injury.

3: Warriors who scored at least 20 points – All-Stars Stephen Curry (29), Kevin Durant (26) and Klay Thompson (21).

3: Steals by the Warriors’ Durant and Andre Iguodala and the Clippers’ Blake Griffin.

5: Consecutive victories by Golden State, which has won 11 of its last 12 games overall.

7: Warriors who scored in double figures.

9: Consecutive wins by the Warriors against the Clippers.

9: Game-high rebounds by the Warriors’ James Michael McAdoo.

10: Assists by Durant.

11: Game-high assists by Curry.

15: Consecutive games with 20 or more points by Curry.

26: Consecutive games in which the Warriors have scored 100 or more points.

31: Game-high points scored by Griffin on 10-of-19 shooting.

38: Assists by Golden State, compared to 24 by Los Angeles.

43-7: The Warriors’ NBA-best record.

53%: The Warriors’ shooting percentage (52 for 99).

152: League-leading dunks by the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

200: Three-pointers made this season by Curry (who had three Thursday night), making him the first player in NBA history to have 200 or more 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons.

