Warriors 133, Clippers 120

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry strikes a pose after getting fouled while hitting a layup against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The Warriors won, 133-120.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, middle, slides past Los Angeles Clippers defenders DeAndre Jordan, left, and Raymond Felton for a second-half basket and foul at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The Warriors won, 133-120.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks as Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin exults after completing a dunk past the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in the first half at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Ian Clark, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Bass defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin slams the ball past the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in the first half at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, left, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin have words during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan slams home two points during first-half action against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles Clippers’ Austin Rivers loses the ball during first-half action against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (35) shoots over the Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin (32) in the first half at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, right, passes the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin slams the ball past the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in the first half at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, right, shoots as Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo, left, and forward Kevin Durant defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, middle, is fouled by the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, right, in the second half, with the Clippers’ Raymond Felton, left, chipping in at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The Warriors won, 133-120.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times