February 11, 2017 7:20 PM

Social media reacts to Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City

By Noel Harris

Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason shocked their fans.

What made it harder for some to swallow was that the 2013-14 NBA MVP was leaving for the Golden State Warriors, who already boasted three All-Stars and had just made their second consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Durant has played against the Thunder twice this season, scoring a combined 79 points in two Warriors victories. However, both of those games were at Oracle Arena.

On Saturday, Durant, who was with the Thunder for all eight seasons the team has played in Oklahoma City, returned to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a visitor. Durant had 34 points and nine rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 130-114 victory.

Here’s reaction from social media:

 
