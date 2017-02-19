Basketball

February 19, 2017 9:53 PM

West puts on record performance in All-Star Game victory

BY NOEL HARRIS

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which the West won 192-182 Sunday in New Orleans:

1: Blocked shot for each team. The West’s Marc Gasol (Memphis) and the East’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) had the rejections.

3: All-Star appearances by the Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, who played just 2 minutes. After the game, Cousins was traded to New Orleans.

8: Free throws attempted, four by each team. The only miss came from Golden State’s Kevin Durant.

16: Players who reached double digits in scoring, including nine from the East.

16: Lead changes in the game.

18: Dunks by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

39: Shots taken by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, an All-Star Game record. He made a record 26 field goals.

52: Points scored by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis to set a new record. Davis scored 20 in the fourth quarter and was named MVP.

55: Years that Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 42 points stood before Sunday.

60: Assists by the West. Houston’s James Harden led the team with 12. The East’s Kyrie Irving of Cleveland led all players with 14.

75: Combined dunks in the game. The most in a game this regular season is 19.

101: Combined points scored in the first quarter. The East led 53-48.

107: Fast-break points for the East, one more than the West.

120: Points in the paint for the West. The East scored 106.

280: Total shot attempts in the game.

314: Total points scored by LeBron James in 13 All-Star games. With 23 on Sunday, he becomes the first player to surpass 300 points in All-Star competition.

374: Total points in the All-Star Game, five points more than the record set last season.

View the box score

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos