West puts on record performance in All-Star Game victory

A statistical look at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which the West won 192-182 Sunday in New Orleans:
1: Blocked shot for each team. The West’s Marc Gasol (Memphis) and the East’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) had the rejections.
3: All-Star appearances by the Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, who played just 2 minutes. After the game, Cousins was traded to New Orleans.
DeMarcus Cousins played 2 minutes in the All-Star game, fewest minutes played in an All-Star game since 1971 (Connie Hawkins, John Johnson)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 20, 2017
8: Free throws attempted, four by each team. The only miss came from Golden State’s Kevin Durant.
16: Players who reached double digits in scoring, including nine from the East.
16: Lead changes in the game.
18: Dunks by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis had 18 dunks in the All-Star game, 4 more than ANY TEAM has had in a game this season (14 by Lakers at Suns - Feb. 15)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 20, 2017
39: Shots taken by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, an All-Star Game record. He made a record 26 field goals.
52: Points scored by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis to set a new record. Davis scored 20 in the fourth quarter and was named MVP.
55: Years that Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 42 points stood before Sunday.
60: Assists by the West. Houston’s James Harden led the team with 12. The East’s Kyrie Irving of Cleveland led all players with 14.
75: Combined dunks in the game. The most in a game this regular season is 19.
Stephen Curry couldn't avoid getting dunked on by Giannis Antetokounmpo - SB Nation https://t.co/zUFZy7o0x4— Bay Area Sports (@BayAreaSports9) February 20, 2017
101: Combined points scored in the first quarter. The East led 53-48.
107: Fast-break points for the East, one more than the West.
120: Points in the paint for the West. The East scored 106.
280: Total shot attempts in the game.
314: Total points scored by LeBron James in 13 All-Star games. With 23 on Sunday, he becomes the first player to surpass 300 points in All-Star competition.
374: Total points in the All-Star Game, five points more than the record set last season.
