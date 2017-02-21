Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

2:08 Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

3:42 DeMarcus Cousins is glad the All-Star break has arrived for injury-plagued Kings

2:06 DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge

0:45 Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen