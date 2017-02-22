Basketball

Ryan Anderson, Houston Rockets forward and Oak Ridge grad, gets engaged during NBA All-Star break

By David Caraccio

Ryan Anderson, former Oak Ridge High School star and current Houston Rockets forward, made the most out of his NBA All-Star break.

He got engaged.

His fiancée is Kari Klinkenborg, an actress and former Florida volleyball player. The proposal reportedly took place in Mexico.

“I got engaged!” he told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s great. I’m real excited about it. I got a great girl so I’m happy.”

Anderson, The Sacramento Bee’s Basketball Player of the Decade for the 2000s, had kept mostly quiet about the relationship with Klinkenborg, outside of an Instagram post a few months ago. Klinkenborg posted the same picture to her Facebook account.

The news of the engagement will please many fans of the Sacramento area star. Anderson has opened up about endured hardships and heartaches over his career. His former girlfriend, Gia Allemand, committed suicide back in 2013 after battling depression.

Klinkenborg had previously dated former NFL player Terrell Owens.

