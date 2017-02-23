DeMarcus Cousins has good numbers in debut,but Pelicans are routed by Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. The Kings dealt Cousins, along with Omri Casspi, to New Orleans after the All-Star Game on Sunday. Unfortunately, the early returns were rough for the Pelicans, who lost 129-99 to the visiting Houston Rockets.
.@boogiecousins will wear jersey #0 pic.twitter.com/YECFrYDfrR— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 21, 2017
Cousins and teammate Anthony Davis combined for 56 of the Pelicans’ 99 points. Here is a look at Thursday’s numbers for Cousins and Casspi:
Player
Min.
Points
Rebs.
Assists
Blocks
Steals
DeMarcus Cousins
35
27
14
5
4
5
Omri Casspi
24
12
2
0
0
0
