February 23, 2017 7:29 PM

DeMarcus Cousins has good numbers in debut,but Pelicans are routed by Rockets

By Chris La Marr

clamarr@sacbee.com

DeMarcus Cousins made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. The Kings dealt Cousins, along with Omri Casspi, to New Orleans after the All-Star Game on Sunday. Unfortunately, the early returns were rough for the Pelicans, who lost 129-99 to the visiting Houston Rockets.

Cousins and teammate Anthony Davis combined for 56 of the Pelicans’ 99 points. Here is a look at Thursday’s numbers for Cousins and Casspi:

Player

Min.

Points

Rebs.

Assists

Blocks

Steals

DeMarcus Cousins

35

27

14

5

4

5

Omri Casspi

24

12

2

0

0

0

