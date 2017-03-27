Warriors treat young fan to dream trip after ticket scam

Basketball

Six-year-old Isaiah Simpson’s dreams were crushed when he and his mother were turned away at a Golden State Warriors game in his hometown of Atlanta in February due to a fraudulent tickets.

He had worked hard by improving his grades and saving money to get the chance to see his favorite player – Stephen Curry – in action, his mother, Alex McDonald, told the Mercury News. McDonald also cut back on spending to save for the tickets as she is a single mother who makes $13 an hour, according to the Mercury News. But their tickets were purchased through an unreliable third-party vendor and didn’t scan at the gate.

Last weekend, the Warriors made it up to them and then some with a dream trip to the Bay Area to hang out with the team and watch Golden State play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The team put the family up at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco, according to the Mercury News, and Isaiah got to show off his hair, which has the number 30 shaved into it, to Curry himself.

“It’s his dream to see Steph Curry. I’m so thankful,” McDonald told the Mercury News.

 
