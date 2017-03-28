Basketball

Golden touch: Kerr gets 200 wins faster than any coach in the 4 major U.S. leagues

By Noel Harris

Records continue to be broken by the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr reached a milestone in record fashion. With a 113-106 over the Rockets in Houston, Kerr reached 200 victories faster than any coach in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I know how lucky I am,” Kerr told The Associated Press. “Most first-time coaches don’t inherit Steph Curry and Draymond (Green) and Klay (Thompson) and all these guys. I inherited a hell of a team.”

Kerr is 200-38 as coach of the Warriors (this includes the 39-4 record Luke Walton guided the team to at the start of last season). He shattered the record once held by Phil Jackson, who needed 270 games with the Chicago Bulls to reach the milestone.

In the other leagues:

▪ MLB: Frank Chance of the Chicago Cubs got to 200 wins in 272 games.

▪ NFL: Don Shula (Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins) set the mark in 282 contests.

▪ NHL: Dan Bylsma (Pittsburgh Penguins) needed 316 games to reach 200 victories.

Kerr is the latest Warrior to set a record. Curry made 402 3-pointers last season to shatter his own record of 286 from the previous season. Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter in a home win over the Kings on Jan. 24, 2015. Also, Golden State won 73 regular-season games in 2015-16, breaking the Bulls’ mark of 72 set in 1995-96.

