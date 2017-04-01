McGrady, Self top Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class

Tracy McGrady goes up for a shot in a 2007 game against Detroit. McGrady was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Muffet McGraw, left, Tracy McGrady, Rebecca Lobo, Bill Self, Tom Jernstedt, Mannie Jackson and Robert Hughes pose for a picture at the Basketball Hall of Fame news conference Saturday.
Kansas head coach Bill Self celebrates a 2008 NCAA Final Four victory. Self was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Rebecca Lobo pulls in a rebound for Connecticut in a 1995 NCAA basketball game. Lobo was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw looks on during a first-round game against Robert Morris in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament March 17 in South Bend, Ind. McGraw was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause speaks to the media in 1995. Krause, the executive behind the Bulls' six NBA titles, was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He died last month at age 77.
Inductee Robert Hughes, a Texas high school basketball coach, answers questions at The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame news conference Saturday. Other honorees, not pictured, include former Globetrotters player Zack Clayton, former European star Nikos Galis and former NBA and ABA star George McGinnis.
