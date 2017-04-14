Fans say goodbye as Metta World Peace’s career as Laker comes to likely end

Veteran NBA forward Metta World Peace played what will most likely be his last game in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and perhaps his career Wednesday at Golden State, a 109-94 loss to end the season. A day earlier, he helped defeat the Pelicans 108-96 in what may have been his last game at Staples Center.
Sources have reported that World Peace said the Lakers will probably not bring him back next season. Fans of World Peace and the Lakers used Twitter to acknowledge the potential ending of the veteran’s storied, 17-season career.
