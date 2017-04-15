NBA playoffs are here. What are the odds?

The NBA playoffs tipped off Saturday, and while virtually everyone acknowledges the Golden State Warriors are big favorites to win it all, the percentages vary based on who you’re asking.
So, what are the odds?
That’s a good question. These days, odds come in different shapes, sizes and websites. Here’s a sampling of a few of the numbers being thrown around as the 2016-17 playoffs open.
Simulations
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index put Golden State at 71.9 percent to win the title, Basketball Reference set the odds at 61.4 and FiveThirtyEight’s forecast said 60.
San Antonio was the next closest pick at 14.0, 13.5 and 15 percent, respectively at those three sources, which arrived at the numbers by running simulations thousands of times. These percentages were calculated in advance of the Spurs’ 111-82 rout of Memphis on Saturday night.
The simulations put less stock in the Eastern Conference. BPI gives the Cleveland Cavaliers a 3.7 percent chance to repeat as champions, and FiveThirtyEight lists their chances even lower at 2 percent, even after Saturday’s 109-108 win over Indiana.
Before the start of the first round, the BPI gave the Warriors a 99 percent chance to advance past Portland – and 82 percent to do it in five games or less – in a series that begins Sunday. The No. 1 seed advancing is no surprise, though, according to ESPN Stats & Info:
NBA No. 1 seeds are 61-5 in first-round series under current format (since 1983-84). BPI gives Bulls a 28 percent chance to beat Celtics. pic.twitter.com/bUui8j48e7— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 13, 2017
FiveThirtyEight favors Boston over Cleveland, giving the Celtics a 5 percent chance to win their franchise’s 18th championship.
Chicago, Indiana, Portland, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Memphis all have less than a fraction of 1 percent chance to win the title in all three predictions.
Speaking of 1 percent, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton arrived at that figure to be roughly the Warriors’ chances of sweeping the field, a perfect 16-0, not accounting for factors like resting players late in the playoffs.
Betting Odds
Computer simulations are one thing. What does Las Vegas have to say?
According to Vegas Insider, Golden State entered as the favorite to win the NBA Finals with odds set at 5-11 as of Thursday. The site listed Cleveland next at 19-5, followed by San Antonio at 9-1.
Unlike the simulated predictions, Vegas Insider gave better odds to Cleveland than San Antonio.
Golden State’s first-round opponent, Portland, is this year’s long shot at 300-1. For comparison, no NHL team in the Stanley Cup playoffs – also in the midst of the first round – is listed as worse than a 30-1 underdog.
