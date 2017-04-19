Basketball

April 19, 2017 6:30 AM

Celtics have tough road ahead in attempt to rally from 0-2 deficit

By Noel Harris

For the Boston Celtics, it’s time to go big or go home.

The Celtics on Tuesday became just the second No. 1 seed in NBA history to lose the first two games of a first-round series following the Chicago Bulls’ 111-97 victory at TD Garden.

Boston is the first No. 1 seed to go down 0-2 in a seven-game series. When the Phoenix Suns lost their first two against the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers in 1993, the NBA only played five games in the opening postseason round. The Suns won three in a row to take the series.

In another notable 0-2 rally during a five-game series, the Denver Nuggets became the first No. 8 seed in NBA history to advance, beating the No. 1 Seattle SuperSonics in 1994.

Could the Celtics become the sixth No. 1 seed to lose in the first round? Or will they become the 19th NBA team since 1969 to rally from two games down and win a seven-game playoff series?

Here’s a look at the teams who have come back from an 0-2 hole:

Series Winner

Opponent

Year

Playoff Round

Celtics

Lakers

1969

NBA Finals

Lakers

Warriors

1969

West finals

Bullets

Knicks

1971

East finals

Trail Blazers

76ers

1977

Finals

Bulls

Knicks

1993

East finals

Rockets

Suns

1994

West semifinals

Rockets

Suns

1995

West semifinals

Lakers

Spurs

2004

West semifinals

Mavericks

Rockets

2005

West first round

Wizards

Bulls

2005

East first round

Heat

Mavericks

2006

NBA Finals

Jazz

Rockets

2007

West first round

Cavaliers

Pistons

2007

East finals

Spurs

Hornets

2008

West semifinals

Thunder

Spurs

2012

West finals

Grizzlies

Clippers

2013

West first round

Trail Blazers

Clippers

2016

West first round

Cavaliers

Warriors

2016

NBA Finals

 
