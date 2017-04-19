Celtics have tough road ahead in attempt to rally from 0-2 deficit

For the Boston Celtics, it’s time to go big or go home.
The Celtics on Tuesday became just the second No. 1 seed in NBA history to lose the first two games of a first-round series following the Chicago Bulls’ 111-97 victory at TD Garden.
The @chicagobulls become the first 8 seed to have a 2-0 lead in a best of 7 series.— NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2017
CHI beats @celtics 111-97. Rondo: 11p, 14a, 9r & 5s. pic.twitter.com/T9t55GOJeW
Boston is the first No. 1 seed to go down 0-2 in a seven-game series. When the Phoenix Suns lost their first two against the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers in 1993, the NBA only played five games in the opening postseason round. The Suns won three in a row to take the series.
In another notable 0-2 rally during a five-game series, the Denver Nuggets became the first No. 8 seed in NBA history to advance, beating the No. 1 Seattle SuperSonics in 1994.
Could the Celtics become the sixth No. 1 seed to lose in the first round? Or will they become the 19th NBA team since 1969 to rally from two games down and win a seven-game playoff series?
Here’s a look at the teams who have come back from an 0-2 hole:
Series Winner
Opponent
Year
Playoff Round
Celtics
Lakers
1969
NBA Finals
Lakers
Warriors
1969
West finals
Bullets
Knicks
1971
East finals
Trail Blazers
76ers
1977
Finals
Bulls
Knicks
1993
East finals
Rockets
Suns
1994
West semifinals
Rockets
Suns
1995
West semifinals
Lakers
Spurs
2004
West semifinals
Mavericks
Rockets
2005
West first round
Wizards
Bulls
2005
East first round
Heat
Mavericks
2006
NBA Finals
Jazz
Rockets
2007
West first round
Cavaliers
Pistons
2007
East finals
Spurs
Hornets
2008
West semifinals
Thunder
Spurs
2012
West finals
Grizzlies
Clippers
2013
West first round
Trail Blazers
Clippers
2016
West first round
Cavaliers
Warriors
2016
NBA Finals
