Former Kings will return to court in new 3-on-3 basketball league

For a handful of former Kings players, basketball season is set to tip off soon.
The Big3, the 3-on-3 league involving former NBA players such as 11-time All-Star Allen Iverson that will debut this summer, will hold its draft next weekend.
The league will hold a draft lottery on April 28, its combine the next night and the draft on April 30. The draft will be held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
BREAKING: "Big3 league to hold lottery, draft next week" #BIG3Draft https://t.co/RKqlLhU2XX via @FoxSports @AP_Sports pic.twitter.com/QV3AOvesiq— BIG3 (@thebig3) April 20, 2017
More than 70 players have signed up to play in entertainer Ice Cube’s league, including former NBA stars Latrell Sprewell, Charles Oakley, Chauncey Billups and Steve Francis. They will be divided among eight teams: 3’s Company, Three-Headed Monsters; Killer 3s; Ghost Ballers; Trilogy, Tri-State, Power and Ball Hogs.
Four of the teams will have former Kings serving as captains or co-captains: Mike Bibby, Cuttino Mobley, Bonzi Wells and Jason Williams. Other ex-Kings scheduled to play in the league include Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Reggie Evans, Donte Greene and Rashad McCants.
#ForeverPurple #Kangz #SacramentoProud Bibby and J-Will's BIG3 Squads Take Shape https://t.co/PyFbGIaG8j pic.twitter.com/P5156LTZju— Kings Fans (@KingsViews) April 17, 2017
Hall of Famers Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, George Gervin, Rick Barry and Gary Payton are scheduled to be coaches. The league begins play June 25, with the first game set for Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The nearest stop of the 10-date tour to Sacramento will be Staples Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 13. For more information, visit big3.com.
The Bee Sports staff contributed to this report.
Comments