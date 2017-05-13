Basketball

May 13, 2017 11:04 AM

Warriors star Kevin Durant records a loss with his Oklahoma City property

Lauren Beale

Los Angeles Times

Here’s one for the loss column. Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant has sold his twin townhouse-style lodgings in Oklahoma City for $1.1 million — far less than the $1.769 million he paid in 2013 before combining them into a single home.

The side-by-side three-story properties are connected by a passageway and contain a total of six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 7,000 square feet of living space.

The small forward reportedly put $3 million into the place, according to real estate agent Rhonda Bratton of Churchill-Brown & Associates Realtors.

What he created are some seriously luxurious contemporary digs. One part of the home was designed as living quarters and the other designated for entertaining. A billiards room opens to a theater/media room on one level. Chandeliers and eye-popping light fixtures abound.

There’s also an exercise area, a room-sized sauna and attached parking for four vehicles.

Durant, 28, is an eight time All-Star and was the NBA’s most valuable player in 2014. He left the Oklahoma City Thunder last year after signing a two-year, $54.3-million contract with the Warriors.

Comments

