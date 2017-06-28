50,000 sign petition urging Warriors not to visit White House

1:05 Harry Giles had a good feeling about Sacramento after his pre-draft workout Pause

1:08 Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out

3:34 Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league

2:08 De'Aaron Fox is ready to get to work with Kings rookies who he actually already knows well

0:48 Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

3:49 Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

1:44 Meet the Kings' 2017 draft picks and see where they fit

0:21 'Fox! Fox! Fox!' Elated Kings fans react to De'Aaron Fox being drafted fifth overall

1:13 DeMarcus Cousins back in Sacramento to host youth basketball camp