Kings guard Rajon Rondo, right, shares a laugh with forward DeMarcus Cousins on Jan. 7, 2016, at Sleep Train Arena. Cousins was traded to the Pelicans in February. He could soon be reunited with Rondo in New Orleans. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Basketball

July 13, 2017 3:25 PM

Rajon Rondo meets with Pelicans, could be reunited with DeMarcus Cousins

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

The New Orleans Pelicans are seeking another point guard. Someone their most recent All-Star acquisition knows well.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the Pelicans are meeting with Rajon Rondo on Thursday. The sides are said to be working on a one-year deal.

Should Rondo sign, he would be the second point guard New Orleans signs this offseason. The Pelicans re-signed Jrue Holiday to a five-year, $126 million deal last week.

The move would also reunite Rondo with former Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who the Pelicans acquired via trade in February. The All-Stars played one season together (2015-16) and became good friends during their time in Sacramento.

Rondo – who signed a one-year deal with the Kings in July 2015 – averaged 11.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and a league-leading 11.7 assists that season before leaving for Chicago. The 11-year veteran is a four-time All-Star, all with Boston.

 
