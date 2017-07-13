Rajon Rondo meets with Pelicans, could be reunited with DeMarcus Cousins

The New Orleans Pelicans are seeking another point guard. Someone their most recent All-Star acquisition knows well.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the Pelicans are meeting with Rajon Rondo on Thursday. The sides are said to be working on a one-year deal.
Pelicans officials are meeting with Rajon Rondo today in Louisville about a possible one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 13, 2017
Should Rondo sign, he would be the second point guard New Orleans signs this offseason. The Pelicans re-signed Jrue Holiday to a five-year, $126 million deal last week.
The move would also reunite Rondo with former Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who the Pelicans acquired via trade in February. The All-Stars played one season together (2015-16) and became good friends during their time in Sacramento.
Rondo – who signed a one-year deal with the Kings in July 2015 – averaged 11.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and a league-leading 11.7 assists that season before leaving for Chicago. The 11-year veteran is a four-time All-Star, all with Boston.
