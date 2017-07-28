De’Aaron Fox and more: Drive-by Dunk Challenge on the rise

An officer with the Bloomington Police Department took time to do the Drive-by Dunk Challenge while out on patrol.
July 28, 2017

The Drive-by Dunk Challenge is the new social media craze taking the internet by storm.

Here’s the idea: Find a random driveway basketball hoop in your neighborhood and throw one down and hopefully the residents don’t call a foul on you. Have a friend video the dunk and post it on social media.

Videos of teenagers dunking basketballs in strangers’ hoops have been showing up all over. Now, it’s hit the professional NBA ranks, including the Sacramento Kings. Even police officers are dunking on your hoop.

Watch rookie De’Aaron Fox.

 

#DriveByDUNKChallenge

A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on

Duke University senior player Grayson Allen did an alley-oop to freshman teammate Trevon Duval.

The Chicago Sun Times says the dunk challenge origin can trace its roots to t.currie with a July 18 post on Instagram.

 

Why he ask me what I'm doing What it look like ....... pt. 2 #DrivebyDunkChallenge

A post shared by Tcurriemcqueen (@t.currie) on

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

