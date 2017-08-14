One Kings minority owner is ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ with misinformation about Otto Porter

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. The Hall of Famer and Kings minority owner has four championship rings to prove it.
Now an analyst with TNT, he makes fun of current NBA players on his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” TV show. Maybe the next person he should take shots at is himself.
In the “Wizards Tipoff” podcast posted on CSN Mid-Atlantic last week, O’Neal was asked what he thought about the Washington Wizards’ offseason.
“They’re close,” O’Neal said about the team’s chances to contend for a championship. “I still think they’re one or two pieces away. They lost an important piece, Otto Porter. He’s now playing for my team in Sacramento ...”
Wait, what?
Rather than interviewers Chase Hughes and Chris Miller interrupting or correcting him, they let O’Neal keep talking. They later have a little fun at his expense.
The Kings did offer Porter a max contract, but he instead signed the Brooklyn Nets’ $106 million offer sheet. That deal was matched by the Wizards, who had the right to match any deal Porter signed.
Hughes and Miller hope Charles Barkley, another TNT analyst, hears the error and takes O’Neal to task over it.
You can hear the full podcast on the CSN Mid-Atlantic website. To hear O’Neal’s gaffe, click to the 6:45 mark.
