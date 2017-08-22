Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, right, tries to get past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas on Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The two All-Star point guards will swap teams in a blockbuster deal.
Basketball

Kings got who for Thomas? Celtics deal him to Cavaliers for Irving in All-Star swap

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 22, 2017 5:40 PM

Kyrie Irving was the first pick in the 2011 draft, and the NBA Rookie of the Year winner has played his whole career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a championship.

Isaiah Thomas was the NBA’s version of Mr. Irrelevant, taken by the Kings with the 60th and final pick in that same draft.

Thomas has been traded twice – first from Sacramento to Phoenix for a guy who never played an NBA game and a trade exception, then from the Suns to Boston, where he made two All-Star teams with the Celtics.

Make that three trades for Thomas.

The bookends of the 2011 draft will swap teams Tuesday in a deal where the Cavaliers also get Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick the Brooklyn Nets owed the Celtics.

Oh, one side note: The Celtics visit the Cavaliers on the opening night of the 2017-18 season.

NBA fans took to Twitter to discuss the deal.

