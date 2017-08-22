Kings got who for Thomas? Celtics deal him to Cavaliers for Irving in All-Star swap

Kyrie Irving was the first pick in the 2011 draft, and the NBA Rookie of the Year winner has played his whole career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a championship.
Isaiah Thomas was the NBA’s version of Mr. Irrelevant, taken by the Kings with the 60th and final pick in that same draft.
Thomas has been traded twice – first from Sacramento to Phoenix for a guy who never played an NBA game and a trade exception, then from the Suns to Boston, where he made two All-Star teams with the Celtics.
Make that three trades for Thomas.
The bookends of the 2011 draft will swap teams Tuesday in a deal where the Cavaliers also get Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick the Brooklyn Nets owed the Celtics.
Oh, one side note: The Celtics visit the Cavaliers on the opening night of the 2017-18 season.
NBA fans took to Twitter to discuss the deal.
Comments