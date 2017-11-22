Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, left, lost a bet to teammate JaVale McGee on Tuesday. The penalty: Curry must wear a fanny pack to three Warriors games.
Basketball

Wolfpack fanny pack: Why Stephen Curry must wear item popular decades ago

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 04:15 PM

A bet between two Golden State Warriors players means one of them will be wearing an item popular decades ago.

Stephen Curry will have to wear a fanny pack for three games after losing a bet to teammate JaVale McGee. They bet on Tuesday’s game between Davidson, where Curry attended college, and Nevada, McGee’s school.

The Wolfpack beat the Wildcats 81-68. After the game, Nevada reminded McGee that it had his back. McGee then tagged Curry in a tweet that included a gif of a man wearing a fanny pack.

Before Tuesday’s game between the colleges, Curry seemed confident he’d have a caddie for a golf round. He originally wanted three rounds but quickly reduced it to one.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was no response from Curry on whether he’s hold up his end of the bargain.

Wearing a fanny pack is nothing new for McGee, as seen in these photos on his Twitter page.

