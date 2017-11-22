Wolfpack fanny pack: Why Stephen Curry must wear item popular decades ago

A bet between two Golden State Warriors players means one of them will be wearing an item popular decades ago.
Stephen Curry will have to wear a fanny pack for three games after losing a bet to teammate JaVale McGee. They bet on Tuesday’s game between Davidson, where Curry attended college, and Nevada, McGee’s school.
Bet accepted @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/CPlTMJSyDl— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) November 22, 2017
The Wolfpack beat the Wildcats 81-68. After the game, Nevada reminded McGee that it had his back. McGee then tagged Curry in a tweet that included a gif of a man wearing a fanny pack.
Facts! https://t.co/yh17XpKit5— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) November 22, 2017
@StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0KN8nApCIQ— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) November 22, 2017
Before Tuesday’s game between the colleges, Curry seemed confident he’d have a caddie for a golf round. He originally wanted three rounds but quickly reduced it to one.
Soon.....! pic.twitter.com/cyfWQcXViu— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 22, 2017
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was no response from Curry on whether he’s hold up his end of the bargain.
Wearing a fanny pack is nothing new for McGee, as seen in these photos on his Twitter page.
November 17, 2017
