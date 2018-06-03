Here are all the NBA All-Stars since the last time LeBron James wasn't in the Finals

LeBron James is on a dominant streak.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is playing in the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year, tying him with Frank Ramsey of the Boston Celtics in the 1960s and trailing three other players on that team, including a record 10 in a row by Bill Russell.

James and the Cavs are facing the Golden State Warriors for the fourth season in a row, an NBA record. They trail 2-0 in the series following a 122-103 loss Sunday night at Oracle Arena.

Since the last time the league's championship round was played without James — the 2010 NBA Finals, when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games — the league has welcomed so much All-Star talent, you could easily make a game of just those players.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

James has played with or against all of them, as the 2003 draft class member has been in 14 consecutive All-Star games. His rookie year is the only time the 15-season veteran wasn't selected.

In all, since the 2010 NBA draft, 20 new players have made at least one All-Star appearance. Here's a look at them, in alphabetical order, with draft year in parentheses:





▪ Giannis Antetokounmpo (2013) — The Milwaukee Bucks forward, known as the Greek Freak, has been selected to the last two games.

▪ Bradley Beal (2012) — The Washington Wizards guard made his first appearance this season.





▪ Jimmy Butler (2011) — The swingman has been named to four games; the first three with the Chicago Bulls and also this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

▪ DeMarcus Cousins (2010) — The former Kings forward went to three consecutive games with Sacramento before being traded to New Orleans. He was named this season as a Pelican, but suffered a season-ending injury before the game.

▪ Anthony Davis (2012) — The Pelicans big man has been to the last five games.

▪ Anthony Drummond (2012) — The Detroit Pistons center has been picked twice, 2016 and this season.

▪ Joel Embiid (2014) — The Philadelphia 76ers big man made his first appearance this season.

▪ Paul George (2010) — The guard/forward has been on five teams, four with the Indiana Pacers and also this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

▪ Draymond Green (2012) — The Warriors forward has appeared in the last three games.

▪ Gordon Hayward (2010) — The guard/forward went in 2017, his last season with the Utah Jazz. He signed with the Celtics but suffered a gruesome season-ending injury on opening night.

▪ Kyrie Irving (2011) — The Celtics guard went this season, his first with Boston, and four other times with the Cavaliers.

▪ Kawhi Leonard (2011) — The San Antonio Spurs forward has two appearances: 2016 and '17.

▪ Damian Lillard (2012) — The Portland Trail Blazers guard has been thrice: 2014, '15 and this season.

▪ Victor Oladipo (2013) — He made his first appearance this season in his first season with the Pacers.

▪ Kristaps Porzingis (2015) — The New York Knicks forward/center is one of two players from this draft class with a nod this season. However, a season-ending injury kept him out of the contest.

▪ Isaiah Thomas (2011) — The NBA's "Mr. Irrelevant" selected 60th by the Kings went to two straight games — 2016 and '17 with the Celtics.

▪ Klay Thompson (2011) — The Warriors shooting guard has made the last four contests.

▪ Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) — The Timberwolves big man joins Porzingis as the most-recently drafted players to be selected. He was on this season's roster.

▪ Kemba Walker (2011) — The Charlotte Hornets guard was selected the last two seasons.

▪ John Wall (2010) — This season made five consecutive selections for the Wizards guard.