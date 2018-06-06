Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and coach Tyronn Lue talk with referee Tony Brothers during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland.
Basketball

Interesting call: NBA officials will answer questions on Twitter as Game 3 is played

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

June 06, 2018 02:50 PM

NBA referees are making another interesting call — well before the Cavaliers and Warriors hit the floor.

As Golden State and Cleveland meet Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the league's officials will be holding a live "Ref Watch Party" on Twitter. They will be available to answer questions regarding league rules and calls on the court as the game takes place.

The Warriors, seeking their second consecutive championship and third in four seasons, lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game 3 tips off at 6 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

