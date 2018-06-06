Interesting call: NBA officials will answer questions on Twitter as Game 3 is played

NBA referees are making another interesting call — well before the Cavaliers and Warriors hit the floor.
As Golden State and Cleveland meet Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the league's officials will be holding a live "Ref Watch Party" on Twitter. They will be available to answer questions regarding league rules and calls on the court as the game takes place.
NBA Twitter has a lot to say - especially during the #NBAFinals. And now we'll be joining the conversation.— NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 5, 2018
We're live-tweeting Game 3, reacting and responding in real-time. Join the #RefWatchParty with us on Twitter tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/VZU4f77275
The Warriors, seeking their second consecutive championship and third in four seasons, lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game 3 tips off at 6 p.m. Pacific on ABC.
