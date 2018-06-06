‘Is that velvet?’ LeBron James has fans talking again before Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Maybe it was too cool in Cleveland to wear shorts. Or it could be LeBron James was hoping to change his team's luck heading in Game 3.

Going away from the suit-and-shorts outfits he wore for Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals, James arrived at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday sporting a tan jacket with a purple and teal zip-up hoodie underneath, camouflage pants and purple basketball shoes.

The Cavaliers have lost the first two games, but James' wardrobe didn't hurt his performance. He scored 51 points, his career playoff high, while shooting nearly 60 percent to go with eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. He just missed a triple-double in Game 2 (29 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists). However, he turned the ball over five times in each game.

While James' Game 3 outfit was colorful, Warriors guard Stephen Curry took a simple approach, with a denim jacket, white T-shirt and slim jeans.





Most Twitter followers (but not all) seemed to be a little nicer about James' wardrobe this time.





One person came with a classic line from Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America":

Another thinks James is copying a comic book character:

