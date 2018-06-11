AP sources: Pistons, Dwane Casey agree to 5-year deal

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey directs his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Orlando, Fla. Two people familiar with the situation say the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a five-year contract with coach Dwane Casey. The people spoke Monday morning, June 11, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. John Raoux, File AP Photo