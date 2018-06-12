Why half a million dollars in booze wasn't enough at Warriors' championship parade

Talk of a dynasty, 1 million fans and half a million dollars in booze.
This wasn't just any party. This was how the Golden State Warriors' championship parade went down Tuesday in Oakland, according to reports.
The Warriors were celebrating their third championship in four seasons, including their second in a row, after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers. The teams have met in the NBA Finals a record four consecutive seasons, with Golden State winning in 2015, 2017 and this year, sparking dynasty talk.
This is a dynasty. But if u don’t think so, the Dubs will just win another next season. Then what? pic.twitter.com/XFoREtNujI— John Navarra (@soleful) June 13, 2018
"This is for you guys! We are going to try and get greedy and go get some more,” guard Stephen Curry said before the parade began.
The parade, which tipped off at 11 a.m., started at Broadway and 11th Street. It made three turns and ended at Oak and 13th. The Mercury News provided a nearly 90-minute video from the event.
The players went out and greeted revelers. At one point, Stephen Curry dashed from his security to slap fives with fans.
Steph Curry runs and loses his security detail to personally greet fans during Warriors Parade pic.twitter.com/8OkR2EUrI0— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2018
Also seen greeting the crowd were reserves JaVale McGee and Nick Young.
.@JaValeMcGee and @NickSwagyPYoung run way ahead of their bus and high five the fans!— Robert Salonga (@robertsalonga) June 12, 2018
El Sobrante's Carissa Quintana on seeing Young: "It was amazing! I touched his arm, I touched his back! Oh my word!"#WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/Y2eLOVqlrI
Young, who won his first ring, got up close and personal with fans and smoked cigars in celebration.
"Swaggy Champ" aka @NickSwagyPYoung did not disappoint at the Warriors parade pic.twitter.com/jgVGFmmLOW— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2018
Some fans and even Warriors forward Draymond Green took the opportunity to poke fun at LeBron James, the Cavaliers' superstar forward.
No chill at the Warriors parade. (via @ACSOSheriffs) pic.twitter.com/9GGhd9e083— ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2018
Best thing I saw at today’s Warriors Parade pic.twitter.com/L4jK2uovuG— Dena Takruri (@Dena) June 12, 2018
Draymond trolls LeBron again with championship parade shirthttps://t.co/6rbPRuYHhU pic.twitter.com/ob6xC3VpSa— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018
Other fans praised the Cavs' J.R. Smith, whose play at the end of regulation in Game 1 was regarded as one of the biggest blunders in basketball history.
Spotted at Warriors championship parade... pic.twitter.com/GQzuwvKf36— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2018
According to TMZ Sports, the Warriors had about $500,000 worth of alcohol on their bus. If that's the case, it looks like no one told Jordan Bell.
The rookie forward, who ran out of Hennessy, left the bus and grabbed another bottle from a fan in the crowd.
.@warriors rookie Jordan Bell is *really* enjoying his parade experience...with a little help from his fans ( @nbcswarriors) pic.twitter.com/cFSkittNow— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 12, 2018
An Oakland resident was celebrating because this could be the final celebration in her hometown. The Warriors are scheduled to play one more season at Oracle Arena before moving across the bay to Chase Center in San Francisco.
“It’s sad to see a big part of our city move away,” said Jasmine Culp, who attended tthe festivities with her children. “Not going to want to travel over the bridge to see them, but we will.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments