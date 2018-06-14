How Matt Barnes and others with ties to the Kings are vying to win $2 million

Matt Barnes is no longer in the NBA, but he still has a shot at helping a team make seven figures on the court.
The Del Campo High School graduate and former Kings swingman is joining some teammates from his college alma mater in The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all event that pays $2 million.
Former NBA player Matt Barnes highlights the more than 60 players that will play on teams in The Basketball Tournament. It's a $2-million winner-take-all for summer event that will run from June 29-August 3.— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 13, 2018
The 72-team event, which tips off its fifth season June 29, has been dominated by Overseas Elite, a team with very little NBA experience. The team, which has won the last three years, this year includes Jeremy Pargo, who played just 83 games in the league, and returner D.J. Kennedy, who logged 59 minutes in two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair was on last year's title winner.
Barnes, who retired in December after winning his only championship with the Golden State Warriors, is playing for Sons of Westwood, a team mostly comprised of former UCLA players.
A handful of other players with Kings ties are taking part in various roles. Jimmer Fredette, Bobby Brown and Royce White are playing, while Frank Mason III and Anthony Tolliver, who spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, are listed as boosters. Former Kings point guards Darren Collison (Indiana Pacers) and Rajon Rondo (New Orleans Pelicans) are coaches.
Some other players with NBA experience include Hakim Warrick, Glen Rice Jr. and 2007 All-Star Josh Howard.
Games will be played in six cities, including Atlanta and Los Angeles. The semifinals and championship game, which take place at Baltimore's Morgan State University, will be aired Aug. 2-3 on ESPN.
