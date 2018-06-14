'Making that comeback???' Why a photo of Mike Bibby has the internet all pumped up

There are certain things that are said to get better with age. Wine. Cast iron skillets. Mike Bibby's muscles?
The former Kings guard on Thursday posted a photo on Instagram that got people talking. In it, he appears to be much more muscular than he was in his playing days.
"Light workout with my Son," he wrote along with several hashtags, the first one referencing the Kings.
As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the photo received well over 11,000 likes and could be found on several other social media posts.
Even one of his former teams took notice.
On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n— Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018
Bibby's Instagram post had more than 600 comments. Among them:
"You still look game time ready"
"Making that comeback???"
"if you was this big with your skill set no one wouldn't of been able to guard or get around u"
Not every response was complimentary, as some accused him of using enhancements.
Bibby played 14 years in the NBA, including six full seasons with the Kings. He'll soon get a chance to show if his new physique helps him on the court. He's a member of the Ghost Ballers team in Ice Cube's Big 3 basketball league. Action tips off June 22 in Houston.
