Prospects pose before the NBA draft Thursday in Brooklyn. Kevin Hagen The Associated Press

Basketball

How Jesus, Wakanda, UPS and grandma’s couch took center stage at the NBA draft

By Noel Harris

June 21, 2018 05:59 PM

From "Black Panther" inspiration, a shout out to Jesus and a suit-and-shorts look seen during the NBA Finals, this year's draft prospects all came out to show off their style Thursday.

The player catching the most flak online is Oklahoma guard Trae Young, who was selected fifth by the Dallas Mavericks and then traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Luka Doncic. Young and his little brother showed up to Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing matching suits with shorts, similar to what Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wore for the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Social media was not pleased.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III shows off the inside of his suit after being selected by the Kings on Thursday in Brooklyn.
Kevin Hagen The Associated Press

Marvin Bagley III, selected No. 2 overall by the Kings, paid homage to Jesus on the inside of his suit, according to J.C. Penney. The lining has the initials J.R.E.A.M., which stands for "Jesus Rules Everything Around Me." Also featured on the inside: a photo of himself.

Another standout look was the floral print suit sported by Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Some likened it to wallpaper and other things found at a grandmother's house.

Gilgeous-Alexander was picked by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 11, then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick.

Deandre Ayton, who went No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, kept things simple — at least on the outside. His blue suit didn't seem too flashy, but he saved the designs for the lining, repping his native Bahamas.

Arguably the best look of the night goes to Wendell Carter Jr., the second Duke forward selected in the lottery picks, and his parents.

They came dressed in clothing inspired by the movie "Black Panther" and Carter even gave the "Wakanda Forever" salute during his introduction.

Carter was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls.

