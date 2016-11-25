Houston Rockets 117, Sacramento Kings 104 at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) is unable to make a basket against the Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, November 25 2016.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi (18) celebrates basket against the Houston Rockets during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, November 25 2016.
Houston’s Sam Dekker (7) ouduels the Kings’ Ty Lawson and the Rockets’ Nene for a rebound Friday night.
Kings forward Matt Barnes argues a call in the first half of Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) is fouled as he goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) for an and one during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, November 25 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, November 25 2016.
