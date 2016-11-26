Kings to open trip against struggling Nets

Kings (6-10)
vs. Nets (4-11)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Barclays Center
When: 3 p.m., Sunday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Start well: Sound familiar? The Kings have often been doomed by sluggish starts. They trailed Houston 38-19 after the first quarter Friday at Golden 1 Center and by 29 in the first half of a 117-104 loss.
2. Guard the 3-ball: The Kings had their modest two-game winning streak snapped when Houston launched an NBA-record 50 3-point attempts, making 21.
3. Seize the chance: Brooklyn has lost six consecutive games, often struggling to score in stretches. Good road teams win this sort of contest.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
22
Matt Barnes
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Nets
No.
Player
Pos.
15
Isaiah Whitehead
PG
44
Bojan Bogdanovic
SF
6
Sean Kilpatrick
SG
35
Trevor Booker
PF
11
Brook Lopez
C
