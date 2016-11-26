Sacramento Kings

Kings to open trip against struggling Nets

By Joe Davidson

Kings (6-10)

vs. Nets (4-11)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Barclays Center

When: 3 p.m., Sunday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Start well: Sound familiar? The Kings have often been doomed by sluggish starts. They trailed Houston 38-19 after the first quarter Friday at Golden 1 Center and by 29 in the first half of a 117-104 loss.

2. Guard the 3-ball: The Kings had their modest two-game winning streak snapped when Houston launched an NBA-record 50 3-point attempts, making 21.

3. Seize the chance: Brooklyn has lost six consecutive games, often struggling to score in stretches. Good road teams win this sort of contest.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

22

Matt Barnes

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Nets

No.

Player

Pos.

15

Isaiah Whitehead

PG

44

Bojan Bogdanovic

SF

6

Sean Kilpatrick

SG

35

Trevor Booker

PF

11

Brook Lopez

C

Sacramento Kings

