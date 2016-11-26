How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Nov. 25) POINTS: 20th – Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during a game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
POINTS AGAINST: 20th – Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) drives the ball to the basket as he's fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Nov. 25 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
REBOUNDS: Offensive 22nd (tie), defensive 26th, total 29th – Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) picks up a defensive rebound against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during a game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Nov. 25 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
ASSISTS: 15th (tie) – Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 14th, 3-pointers 16th, free throws 9th – Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) rises up for a shot during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 25th – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket for a layup during a game against the Kings on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
STEALS: 26th – Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) forces a turnover against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during a game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Nov. 25 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
BLOCKED SHOTS: 29th – Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira during a game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
TURNOVERS: 16th – Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) loses control of the ball during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com