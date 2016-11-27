Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road victory over the Brooklyn Nets

1:54 Darren Collison finds his offense when teams focus on DeMarcus Cousins Pause

1:14 Omri Casspi said he was glad that coach gave him a lot of minutes to play after Kings 117-104 loss to Rockets

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump