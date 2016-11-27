Sacramento Kings

November 27, 2016 11:14 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road victory over the Brooklyn Nets

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center:

4: Players from each team to score in double figures.

4: 30-point quarters in the game. The Kings scored at least 30 in every quarter except the second. The Nets scored 35 points in the first.

7: Consecutive losses for the Nets.

7: Consecutive losses by the Kings to the Nets before Sunday’s victory.

7: Lead changes in the game.

11: Steals in the game for the Kings. Center DeMarcus Cousins led all players with four.

11: Rebounds by Cousins, a game high.

13: 3-pointers made by the Kings. Cousins led all players with four.

16: Longest run of the game, which was achieved by the Kings.

37: Points scored by Cousins, a game high.

50: Points in the paint scored by the Kings, compared to the Nets’ 36.

92.9: Free-throw percentage for the Nets, who made 13 of 14. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic had the miss.

8,846: Points scored by Cousins in his career, which puts him third in the Kings’ Sacramento era. He passed Chris Webber, who had 8,843 points.

View the box score

See a photo gallery

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

View more video

Sports Videos