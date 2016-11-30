Social media reacts to Kings-76ers game being postponed in Philadelphia

Wednesday’s scheduled game between the Kings and Philadelphia 76ers was postponed by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The game, which was scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., was officially called off at 5:03 p.m. No makeup date was announced.
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted an NHL game at the arena Tuesday night and the ice surface remained under the basketball court – standard procedure at the Wells Fargo Center. However, Wednesday was an unseasonably warm, humid day for late November in Philadelphia, and it likely affected the surface.
Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins said players noticed the court was slippery at Wednesday morning’s shoot around. By pregame warmups, the problem had worsened.
“It was pretty bad,” Cousins said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”
Fans booed when the postponement was announced.
Here are some of the reactions on social media sites:
#Kings center DeMarcus Cousins on the game being postponed. pic.twitter.com/mIi0K8mpTl— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 1, 2016
Despite Boogie’s best efforts, 76ers - Kings has been postponed due to floor conditions. pic.twitter.com/7A58Ae8nn4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2016
Spoke w/Vlade about how game rescheduling works. He says he expects NBA may try to figure out how to fit it into Jan 7 game east coast trip— Kayte Christensen (@kayte_c) December 1, 2016
The moisture was a result of the high temperature outside and the temperature inside the arena being 75 degrees in here earlier.— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 1, 2016
Game delayed because of court issues...so Boogie mops the floor. Guy really does everything. https://t.co/r5vKgFkBbV— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 1, 2016
It appears someone in operations dropped the ball and didn't turn the temperature down hours before the game as normal.— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 1, 2016
Boogie came ready to play regardless of the floor, @sixers... pic.twitter.com/CNoCh2cVKt— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 1, 2016
Well The court was tanking tonight.... #TrustTheProcess— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 1, 2016
Robert Covington trying to bounce a ball on the floor. pic.twitter.com/TNKR3a3Evq— CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) December 1, 2016
Sixers-Kings game cancelled after Philadelphia stadium sweats all over everything: https://t.co/rr999bc9qv pic.twitter.com/IRlMiL29F9— Deadspin (@Deadspin) December 1, 2016
Kings vs 76ers has been postponed due to wetness on the court...— NBA News (@NBABBGAMETIME) December 1, 2016
from the fans tears because they paid $ to watch the 76ers play the Kings
Humidity, @WellsFargoCtr? Not a problem at #Golden1Center! pic.twitter.com/li35AiR5ZP— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) December 1, 2016
Last time the Kings had a game postponed it was added to another long trip w/ that brutal Knicks-Spurs back-to-back.— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) December 1, 2016
Sacramento Kings wet court cancellation sparks memories of 1989 rain delay at Arco https://t.co/0L4u6zwUlk— The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) December 1, 2016
Tonight's game has been postponed... y'all can trust the process but not the floor? Smh, @Sixers.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 1, 2016
Compiled by Stu Rosenberg
