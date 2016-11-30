Sacramento Kings

November 30, 2016 7:40 PM

Social media reacts to Kings-76ers game being postponed in Philadelphia

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Wednesday’s scheduled game between the Kings and Philadelphia 76ers was postponed by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game, which was scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., was officially called off at 5:03 p.m. No makeup date was announced.

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted an NHL game at the arena Tuesday night and the ice surface remained under the basketball court – standard procedure at the Wells Fargo Center. However, Wednesday was an unseasonably warm, humid day for late November in Philadelphia, and it likely affected the surface.

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins said players noticed the court was slippery at Wednesday morning’s shoot around. By pregame warmups, the problem had worsened.

“It was pretty bad,” Cousins said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Fans booed when the postponement was announced.

Here are some of the reactions on social media sites:

Compiled by Stu Rosenberg

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Comments

 

Videos

Cousins frustrated with "nasty" overtime loss in Washington

View more video

Sports Videos