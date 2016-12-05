Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger has seen his starters struggle through opening quarters of several games, but on Sunday night vs. The Knicks in New York, it was the bench that had their struggles throughout the game. The second unit for the Kings usually brings energy, focus and balance back to the floor, speading the energy across the team, righting the ship. Although the second unit had their struggles in New York, "guys competed, they held eachother up and kept battling, they just ran out of legs in the end," said coach Joerger.
Kings start to buckle after Barnes' ejection, refocus to top Nets

Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93; however, the NBA is a game of runs, and the Kings managed to regain their focus and finished strong on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach, topping the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.

