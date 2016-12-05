Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger has seen his starters struggle through opening quarters of several games, but on Sunday night vs. The Knicks in New York, it was the bench that had their struggles throughout the game. The second unit for the Kings usually brings energy, focus and balance back to the floor, speading the energy across the team, righting the ship. Although the second unit had their struggles in New York, "guys competed, they held eachother up and kept battling, they just ran out of legs in the end," said coach Joerger.