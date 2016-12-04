Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the New York Knicks

A statistical look at the Kings’ 106-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden:
3: Consecutive losses for the Kings.
5: Days before the Kings and Knicks meet again. The teams will play Friday at Golden 1 Center.
5: Lead changes.
4: 3-pointers made by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high. He was 4 for 10 from outside the arc.
6: Dunks in the game, including four by the Knicks.
Kristaps Porzingis with the reverse dunk!https://t.co/YVH8jtGlRe— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) December 5, 2016
14: Rebounds collected by Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, a game high.
18: Longest run of the game, achieved by the Kings in the third quarter.
18: Turnovers for the Kings, compared to 11 for the Knicks.
21: Largest lead of the game, held by the Knicks.
32.3: Shooting percentage for the Kings, a season low. They were 31 of 96.
36: Points scored by Cousins, a game high.
38: Points in the paint for each team.
43: Minutes played by Cousins, a game high.
47: Double-doubles for Cousins in the last four seasons.
Most Games with 30 Points and 10 Rebounds - Last 4 Seasons— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2016
DeMarcus Cousins 47
Anthony Davis 41
Comments