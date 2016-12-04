Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the New York Knicks

1:09 Cousins, Barnes say Kings need to get energized - and don't wait to do it! Pause

1:54 Darren Collison finds his offense when teams focus on DeMarcus Cousins

3:30 Dave Joerger cites turnovers as 'devastating' in loss at Miami

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:48 'Like a really wild art gallery'

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team