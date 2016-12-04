Sacramento Kings

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the New York Knicks

A statistical look at the Kings’ 106-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden:

3: Consecutive losses for the Kings.

5: Days before the Kings and Knicks meet again. The teams will play Friday at Golden 1 Center.

5: Lead changes.

4: 3-pointers made by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high. He was 4 for 10 from outside the arc.

6: Dunks in the game, including four by the Knicks.

14: Rebounds collected by Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, a game high.

18: Longest run of the game, achieved by the Kings in the third quarter.

18: Turnovers for the Kings, compared to 11 for the Knicks.

21: Largest lead of the game, held by the Knicks.

32.3: Shooting percentage for the Kings, a season low. They were 31 of 96.

36: Points scored by Cousins, a game high.

38: Points in the paint for each team.

43: Minutes played by Cousins, a game high.

47: Double-doubles for Cousins in the last four seasons.

