Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road win over the Dallas Mavericks

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center:

3: Consecutive games the Kings had lost coming in.

4: Steals by the Kings’ Rudy Gay.

4-17: Dallas’ record after 21 games.

5: Kings who scored in double figures.

6: Turnovers by Dallas’ Harrison Barnes.

7: Assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.

8-13: Sacramento’s record after 21 games.

11-0: Kings’ scoring run to open the second half.

14: Game-high rebounds by Cousins, including 12 on defense.

17: Points off the bench by Sacramento’s Garrett Temple, who was 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

19: Points by Gay, who made 8 of 14 attempts from the floor, and Darren Collison, who was 5 of 10.

23: Season-high turnovers for the Mavericks.

24: Points by Cousins on 10-of-16 shooting, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers.

33: The Kings’ biggest lead of the game.

56%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (47 for 84)

