Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road win over the Dallas Mavericks

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center:
3: Consecutive games the Kings had lost coming in.
4: Steals by the Kings’ Rudy Gay.
Too easy... pic.twitter.com/YoDKGFI5ms— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2016
4-17: Dallas’ record after 21 games.
5: Kings who scored in double figures.
6: Turnovers by Dallas’ Harrison Barnes.
7: Assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.
Well, that's just unfair. pic.twitter.com/fYNiCUMMel— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2016
8-13: Sacramento’s record after 21 games.
11-0: Kings’ scoring run to open the second half.
14: Game-high rebounds by Cousins, including 12 on defense.
17: Points off the bench by Sacramento’s Garrett Temple, who was 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
Give and Go pic.twitter.com/md6EwdNcpQ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2016
19: Points by Gay, who made 8 of 14 attempts from the floor, and Darren Collison, who was 5 of 10.
Rudy with 13 points at the half in #Dallas... pic.twitter.com/DOv4sNlopc— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2016
23: Season-high turnovers for the Mavericks.
24: Points by Cousins on 10-of-16 shooting, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers.
33: The Kings’ biggest lead of the game.
56%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (47 for 84)
Kings win 120-89, shoot a season-best 56% from the field.— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) December 8, 2016
Comments