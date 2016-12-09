New York Knicks 103, Sacramento Kings 100

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) steals the ball from New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks at an official after he was fouled and scored a basket against the New York Knicks during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger complains about a play against the New York Knicks during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) scores a basket against the New York Knicks during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) loses the ball to New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) falls on the court as New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) recovers the ball during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives to the basket as he's defended by New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) makes his case against the New York Knicks during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings against the New York Knicks during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) sits on the bench in street clothes with teammate Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) during their game against New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) goes to the basket against the Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, and Courtney Lee.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) shakes hands with teammate Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, December 9, 2016 against the New York Knicks. Barnes had the night off.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com