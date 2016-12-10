Kings' week ahead: Lakers and more

Monday vs. Lakers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: The Kings cannot afford to lose at home again to the Lakers, especially with Los Angeles’ injury woes.
Lakers to watch: Lou Williams is averaging 30 points in his past five games. Forward Julius Randle is a double double threat and guard Jordan Clarkson has the ability to be a big scoring threat.
Last meeting: Williams had 21 points as the Lakers overcame a 19-point deficit to win 101-91 Nov. 10 at Golden 1 center.
.@TeamLou23 was on again Friday night!! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/OGSsWLPSdX— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 10, 2016
Wednesday at Rockets
Time: 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: The Rockets keep the pressure on the defense thanks to plenty of 3-point shooters and the elite playmaking ability of James Harden.
Rockets to watch: Harden is in the top-5 in scoring and also leads the NBA in assists. Eric Gordon could emerge as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Trevor Ariza can impact the game with his 3-point shot or his defense and Ryan Anderson is a matchup problem for big men.
Last meeting: The Rockets became the first team in NBA history to attempt 50 3-pointers in a game in their 117-104 win at Golden 1 Center on Nov. 25. Harden had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
In the big win at OKC last night, @theofficialeg10 continued to play outstanding off the bench for your squad!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 10, 2016
17 pts.
50% shooting pic.twitter.com/phMAfAWlZC
Friday at Memphis
Time: 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Don’t expect Dave Joerger to be overcome with emotion in his first game coaching against his former team. He’ll be more concerned with slowing down a hot Grizzlies squad.
Grizzlies to watch: Center Marc Gasol has added a 3-point shot his offense. Power forward Zach Randolph has been effective as a sixth man after being a starter most of his career with the Grizzlies. They have to play well with Mike Conley out due to a back injury.
Bigger than basketball... pic.twitter.com/zixh0OPhHy— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) December 7, 2016
