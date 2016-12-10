How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Dec. 9) POINTS: 19th – Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) goes to the basket against New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
POINTS AGAINST: 17th – Dallas Mavericks guard Justin Anderson goes up for a dunk after blowing past Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 19th, 3-pointers 20th, free throws ninth – DeMarcus Cousins takes the ball to the hoop against the Knicks on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 19th – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots as Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) defends on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
REBOUNDS: Offensive 19th (tie), defensive 25th, total 26th (tie) – New York’s Kristaps Porzingis battles with Kosta Koufos of the Kings under the basket on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
ASSISTS: 15th – Darren Collison of the Kings looks to pass as New York’s Brandon Jennings applies defensive pressure on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Sacramento.
Rich Pedroncelli
The Associated Press
STEALS: 11th – DeMarcus Cousins of the Kings steals the ball from New York’s Kristaps Porzingis in Sacramento on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
BLOCKS: 26th (tie) – Rudy Gay of the Kings tries to block a shot by Carmelo Anthony of the Kings on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Sacramento.
Rich Pedroncelli
The Associated Press
TURNOVERS: 16th (tie) – Kings guard Darren Collison (7) falls on the court as New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony recovers the ball in Sacramento on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com