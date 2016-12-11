What other NBA writers are saying about the Sacramento Kings

If you’re looking for information on the Sacramento Kings, The Sacramento Bee should be your first stop.
Cousins doesn’t expect trade
By Marc Stein, ESPN: “With 77 days to go before the NBA’s annual trade deadline, brace yourself to hear the following question at least 77 more times between now and Feb. 23: Will the Sacramento Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins before he completes the second-to-last year on his current contract? Cousins himself, to name one prominent party in this long-running drama, doesn’t expect it. ‘Unless you know something I don’t,’ Cousins said with a chuckle earlier this week during a brief postgame visit in Dallas with ESPN.com.”
Nor is team interested in dealing him
By Chris Mannix, The Vertical: “Officially, the Kings’ position (on trading DeMarcus Cousins) is simple: not interested. Sacramento opened a sparkling, $550 million arena this season and ownership – specifically controlling owner Vivek Ranadive – is hell-bent on ending it with a trip to the playoffs. And despite a circus-like atmosphere in recent years, Cousins has never demanded a trade, either. As one former teammate told The Vertical, “It’s a mess there, but he sees it as his mess.”
But Mavericks still want Boogie
By Brad Townsend, The Dallas Morning News: “The Kings and Mavericks entered Wednesday’s game 11th and 15th, respectively, in the Western Conference. But if both franchises remain out of the playoff picture as the February trade deadline nears, might the Mavericks be able to use the pick as the centerpiece of a package to land Cousins – along with, for instance, one of their talented young players (Dwight Powell, Justin Anderson) and the expiring Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams contracts? Or, if Sacramento holds on to Cousins, might the Mavericks make a run at him closer to next June’s draft? Either way, expect the Mavericks to be near the front of the line at the first whiff that Sacramento might be willing to deal Cousins. By the way, Cousins has long expressed that he likes playing in Sacramento. ‘No,’ he corrected Wednesday. ‘I love Sacramento.’ ”
Temple shows off his fundamentals
By Blake Ellington, SB Nation: “Temple’s fundamentally sound approach to basketball goes back to his pre-NBA days when his coaches were adamant about him being a defender. He isn’t huge offensive weapon, but has always played with guys who had a lot of offensive talent so he didn’t need to score, which allowed him to focus on other aspects of the game. ... The stats don’t jump off the page – he’s averaging 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1 steal per game this season. What stands out is his determination on defense, not taking bad shots, his ability to play extended minutes without turning the ball over and his overall effort.”
Barnes to be arrested?
By Graham Rayman, New York Daily News: “Cops are closing in on arresting NBA player Matt Barnes for assaulting a woman during a raucous brawl at a Chelsea nightclub, sources said Friday. Barnes, 36, and fellow Sacramento Kings player DeMarcus Cousins, 26, have been under investigation for their role in the fight early Monday at the swanky Avenue nightclub. ... Cousins, a key member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball team, will likely not be charged, the source said.”
Compiled by Noel Harris
