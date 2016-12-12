Kings 116, Lakers 92 in photos

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins attempts to control the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young celebrates a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) makes a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore is helped off the court by Manny Romero after an McLemore was hurt during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Following a steal, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, right, dribbles down court past Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi, left, drives to the basket during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, left, shakes hands with guard Arron Afflalo, seated, and forward Matt Barnes during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton walks off the court after he received a double technical during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots a 3-pointer as he’s defended by Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi (18) during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
