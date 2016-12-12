Crunching numbers in the Kings’ home win over the Los Angeles Lakers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 116-92 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Golden 1 Center:
3: Shots blocked by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high. He had as many blocks as the Lakers did as a team.
5: Dunks in the game, all by different players (three for the Kings, two for the Lakers).
6: Technical fouls called on the Lakers, including two for coach Luke Walton, who was ejected in the first quarter.
7: Consecutive losses for the Lakers.
8: Times the game was tied.
10: 3-pointers made by each team. The Lakers’ percentage was slightly better at 43.5 (23 attempts) to the Kings’ 41.7 (24 shots).
16: Rebounds for Cousins, a game high. He was the only player with double-digit rebounds.
24: Largest lead in the game, held by the Kings.
26: Points the Kings outscored the Lakers by in the third quarter (39-13).
31: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.
41: Plus/minus for Kings guard Garrett Temple, easily the highest of any player in the game. Kings guard Arron Afflalo and Lakers guard Brandon Ingram tied for the worst at -23.
49: Games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds for Cousins since the start of the 2013-14 season. He leads all NBA players in this stat.
66: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 28 for the Lakers.
Comments