December 18, 2016 8:31 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the Dallas Mavericks

By Noel Harris

A statistical look at the Kings’ 99-79 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at American Airlines Center:

0: Times the Kings had the lead in the game.

2: Times the game was tied, at 13-13 and 15-15.

2: Dunks in the game, both made by the Mavericks. The Kings missed their only dunk attempt.

7: Victories for the Mavericks this season, tied for the fewest in the NBA.

9: The Kings’ smallest deficit in the second half.

14: Points in the second quarter for the Kings. It was the fewest the Mavericks surrendered in a quarter this season.

17: Points for Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a season high which also led the team Sunday.

20: Largest lead of the game for the Mavericks. It was also the final margin of victory.

31: The Kings’ margin of victory when these teams met on Dec. 7 in Dallas.

33: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.

38: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 28 for the Mavericks.

39.4: The Mavericks’ 3-point percentage. Dallas was 13 of 33 from outside the arc.

79: Season-low point total for the Kings in Sunday’s loss.

