Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the Dallas Mavericks

A statistical look at the Kings’ 99-79 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at American Airlines Center:
0: Times the Kings had the lead in the game.
2: Times the game was tied, at 13-13 and 15-15.
2: Dunks in the game, both made by the Mavericks. The Kings missed their only dunk attempt.
7: Victories for the Mavericks this season, tied for the fewest in the NBA.
9: The Kings’ smallest deficit in the second half.
14: Points in the second quarter for the Kings. It was the fewest the Mavericks surrendered in a quarter this season.
17: Points for Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a season high which also led the team Sunday.
Seth finds Finney-Smith for the @dallasmavs slam! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/B79XOmwusW— NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2016
20: Largest lead of the game for the Mavericks. It was also the final margin of victory.
31: The Kings’ margin of victory when these teams met on Dec. 7 in Dallas.
33: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.
Highlights from Boogie's 33-point effort. pic.twitter.com/O8boSLX7xQ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 19, 2016
38: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 28 for the Mavericks.
39.4: The Mavericks’ 3-point percentage. Dallas was 13 of 33 from outside the arc.
79: Season-low point total for the Kings in Sunday’s loss.
