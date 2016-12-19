Statistically speaking, are Kings better this season than last?

Each Sunday, The Bee publishes the Kings’ NBA rankings for various statistics through the previous Friday.
This past week, the Kings were 10-16 through their first 26 games, just as they were last season through the same number of games.
Obviously, the Kings are not the same team they were a year ago. They have a new coach, several new faces and they call the NBA’s newest arena their new home.
But what has changed in a year?
This season, the Kings are much better in points allowed than last season. They're shooting free throws at a better percentage, and turning the ball over less.
But they're struggling to score at the same rate as last season, and dropped from fourth in the league in average assists per game to 15th.
Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Kings and how they’re faring in those various statistical categories:
Kings
This season
Last season
W-L
10-16
10-16
The Bee’s ranking
21st
25th
Points
22nd
4th
Points against
16th
29th
Shooting pct.
18th (tie)
7th (tie)
Opponent’s shooting percentage
19th (tie)
25th
Three-point pct.
19th
5th
Free throw pct.
16th
25th (tie)
Offensive rebounds
14th
9th (tie)
Defensive rebounds
26th
21st (tie)
Total rebounds
27th (tie)
16th (tie)
Assists
15th (tie)
4th
Steals
10th (tie)
11th (tie)
Blocks
24th (tie)
26th (tie)
Turnovers
18th
26th (tie)
Longest winning/losing streak
2/4
3/6
