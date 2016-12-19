Sacramento Kings

December 19, 2016 8:56 PM

Statistically speaking, are Kings better this season than last?

By Jeff Caraska

Each Sunday, The Bee publishes the Kings’ NBA rankings for various statistics through the previous Friday.

This past week, the Kings were 10-16 through their first 26 games, just as they were last season through the same number of games.

Obviously, the Kings are not the same team they were a year ago. They have a new coach, several new faces and they call the NBA’s newest arena their new home.

But what has changed in a year?

This season, the Kings are much better in points allowed than last season. They're shooting free throws at a better percentage, and turning the ball over less.

But they're struggling to score at the same rate as last season, and dropped from fourth in the league in average assists per game to 15th.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Kings and how they’re faring in those various statistical categories:

Kings

This season

Last season

W-L

10-16

10-16

The Bee’s ranking

21st

25th

Points

22nd

4th

Points against

16th

29th

Shooting pct.

18th (tie)

7th (tie)

Opponent’s shooting percentage

19th (tie)

25th

Three-point pct.

19th

5th

Free throw pct.

16th

25th (tie)

Offensive rebounds

14th

9th (tie)

Defensive rebounds

26th

21st (tie)

Total rebounds

27th (tie)

16th (tie)

Assists

15th (tie)

4th

Steals

10th (tie)

11th (tie)

Blocks

24th (tie)

26th (tie)

Turnovers

18th

26th (tie)

Longest winning/losing streak

2/4

3/6

