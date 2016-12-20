Cousins' 55-point night in Kings win over Portland in pictures

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) loses the ball to Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes after a loose ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) boxes out against Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) makes a pass as Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) defends during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) grabs a rebound against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) scores a against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts to a foul call that was later called a double technical against he and Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis (17) during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) puts up a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes for a rebound against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Sacramento.
