Sacramento Kings

December 20, 2016 11:06 PM

Cousins, bench come up huge in Kings’ win

By Jeff Caraska

A statistical look at the Kings’ 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center:

10: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in assists over the Kings (30-20).

10: Free throws made by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins in as many first-half attempts.

13: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in second-chance points over the Kings (21-8).

14: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in points in the paint over the Kings (56-42).

16: Points by the Kings’ Ty Lawson off the bench.

17: Fourth-quarter points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter (on 6-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.)

23: First-half points by the Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum (9 of 11).

24: First-half points by Cousins (6 of 10).

26: Advantage the Kings had in bench points over the Trail Blazers (49-23).

43.5: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage (10 of 23).

47.4: Shooting percentage by both teams in the fourth quarter.

55: Cousins points on 17-of-28 shooting.

65.1: The Trail Blazers’ first-half shooting percentage (28 of 43).

Sacramento Kings

