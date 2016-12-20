Cousins, bench come up huge in Kings’ win

A statistical look at the Kings’ 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center:
Highlights of the Kings thrilling victory at home over the Portland Trail Blazers!#PressPlay pic.twitter.com/d4gJWV9DVS— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 21, 2016
10: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in assists over the Kings (30-20).
10: Free throws made by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins in as many first-half attempts.
13: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in second-chance points over the Kings (21-8).
14: Advantage the Trail Blazers had in points in the paint over the Kings (56-42).
16: Points by the Kings’ Ty Lawson off the bench.
Get that guy a map... https://t.co/bXFSmFcLDv— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 21, 2016
17: Fourth-quarter points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter (on 6-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.)
23: First-half points by the Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum (9 of 11).
24: First-half points by Cousins (6 of 10).
26: Advantage the Kings had in bench points over the Trail Blazers (49-23).
43.5: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage (10 of 23).
47.4: Shooting percentage by both teams in the fourth quarter.
55: Cousins points on 17-of-28 shooting.
65.1: The Trail Blazers’ first-half shooting percentage (28 of 43).
